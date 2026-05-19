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New Buildings in Cádiz, Spain

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Bay of Cádiz
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Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Show all Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Cadiz, Spain
from
$3,18M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Sale😍La Roca de San DiegoDetached villa, new building.Sold for 2,700,000 eurosInternal area - 436 m2Terraces - 155 m2Plot - 1000 m24 bedrooms6 bathroomsSauna, indoor pool, window in the basement with a view of the pool.Panoramic view, sea view.5 minutes to port Sotogrande50 minutes to Malaga…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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