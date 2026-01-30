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Villa Ispania gorod Kadis

Cadiz, Spain
from
$3,18M
from
$7,295/m²
;
9
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ID: 36569
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Bay of Cádiz
  • City
    Cadiz
  • Address
    Glorieta de Cortadura, 2 Residencia Militar de Accion Social de Descanso La Cortadura

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

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Sale😍

La Roca de San Diego
Detached villa, new building.
Sold for 2,700,000 euros
Internal area - 436 m2
Terraces - 155 m2
Plot - 1000 m2
4 bedrooms
6 bathrooms
Sauna, indoor pool, window in the basement with a view of the pool.
Panoramic view, sea view.
5 minutes to port Sotogrande
50 minutes to Malaga Airport

The complex of villas La Roca de San Diego is located just 5 kilometers from Sotogrande. Costa del Sol is a magnificent area in the south of Spain with a wonderful climate and more than 300 sunny days a year.
This is a paradise for those who like to spend time on the beach, take walks in the mountains, engage in sports such as polo and golf. Sotogrande also has a charming port, offering scenic views of the coast and Africa.

The villas are located on a mountainside overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Africa and Gibraltar. They are designed to make your home seem like a cozy place to live. A world-renowned technical team is working on their creation, consisting of the best professionals in this field. Each room was equipped in such a way that it had the best qualities and with the optimal use of each of the selected materials.

On the ground floor is an impressive living room - an open-plan dining room that overlooks a modern and fully equipped kitchen. This area is bright and spacious, thanks to large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow light to enter the room. The living room smoothly transitions to the terrace and private garden, creating the perfect setting for enjoying a cold beer after a day spent on the golf course or cooking a barbecue with the family on a warm summer evening.

The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, many of which offer panoramic views of the coast. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.
Electric heated floors are installed throughout the house, which are powered by photovoltaic panels, which is a big savings.

The ground floor of the house consists of an indoor pool, sauna and toilet. The construction company gives us the opportunity to customize the rest of the open space so that it has everything you want, such as a gym, a cinema, a playroom for your children. It all depends on your imagination.
The basement of the house has natural lighting and ventilation, so this is a very good option to really use the space for any purpose. In addition, the price includes parking for two cars.

Our villas are built by a world-renowned technical team, which includes the best specialists in the industry. Each room was designed in such a way that it had the best qualities and with the optimal use of each of the selected materials. We are currently focusing on time-resistant materials, luxury amenities and, of course, the use of renewable energy to make the best of Andalusian land.

Population of brand https://maps.apple.com/?ll=36.316924,-5.260097&q=Ubicaci%C3%B3n%20 brandad&t=h

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Cadiz, Spain
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Villa Ispania gorod Kadis
Cadiz, Spain
from
$3,18M
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