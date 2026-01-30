  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Roque
  4. Residential quarter Villa Noon

Residential quarter Villa Noon

San Roque, Spain
from
$14,79M
;
18
Leave a request
ID: 39320
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 955254695
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    San Roque
  • Address
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

About the complex

Designed by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, this residence represents the pinnacle of sustainable luxury and zero consumption living. With precise and elegant architecture, it integrates advanced renewable energy systems, fusing a sophisticated lifestyle with environmental responsibility. This pioneering project in sustainable luxury has been conceived as the first Zero Consumption Villa. Its innovative design allows it to be completely self-sufficient, generating all the energy and water necessary to operate independently. Located in the exclusive La Reserva de Sotogrande, at the prestigious La Reserva 15 address, the property offers breathtaking views, privacy and proximity to the region's best amenities. The owner will be part of a select group of only 15 owners in ‘The Fifteen’, an elite development with 24-hour private security. In addition, there will be a personalised concierge and property management service, ensuring that every need is attended to with the utmost efficiency and discretion. The elegant and sturdy stone façade is a distinctive architectural feature within La Reserva de Sotogrande. Its large windows offer panoramic views of the surroundings, providing a setting where luxury and sustainability merge in perfect harmony. With a plot of 4,502 m² and a built area of 2,756 m², the residence has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two toilets. Two lifts provide access to each level of the property, guaranteeing comfort and functionality. Every detail has been designed to offer an exceptional living experience. The villa has a garage with a capacity for five vehicles, an outdoor swimming pool, a passable water mirror and a heated indoor swimming pool. In addition, there is a wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, a private cinema room and an exclusive wine cellar. More than a property, this villa is a benchmark in the field of sustainable luxury. Its renewable energy system, which includes solar panels and an advanced rainwater harvesting system, allows it to operate without relying on external resources. Each aspect has been carefully conceived to operate independently, setting a new standard in eco-luxury.

Location on the map

San Roque, Spain
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Sabadell, Spain
from
$380,224
Residential quarter Moana Villas
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Villa Jokhang - STUPA
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,18M
Residential quarter Villa Tierra
San Roque, Spain
from
$5,86M
Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Artola, Spain
from
$2,28M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Noon
San Roque, Spain
from
$14,79M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Show all Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$898,743
Architecture and nature blend together in a dream project featuring 164 homes surrounded by native vegetation. These luxurious and spacious houses offer options of 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, with large sliding doors that optimize natural light and enhance the incredible views. With a cutting-ed…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$687,212
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Prestigious Location in Fuengirola The apartments are in Fuengirola, a tourist resort located between the other famous towns of Benalmadena and Mijas. Fuengirola is home to all amenities including bars, sports centers, nightclubs, and restaurants.…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Show all Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$796,241
New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with top quality materials. These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position. These views can…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications