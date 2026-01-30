  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Roque
  4. Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande

Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande

Guadiaro, Spain
from
$1,18M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39345
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1942547745
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    San Roque
  • Village
    Guadiaro

About the complex

Discover a privileged enclave where architecture merges with the landscape. A place where you can breathe the essence of Sotogrande: own style, tranquility, privacy, golf, sea. An elegant residential complex of villas designed by the architectural firm Torras y Sierra, with traditional style design, in the urbanization of Sotogrande (Sotogrande Alto). Each house has the best orientation to integrate the interior spaces with the exterior and fill them with natural light, calm and well-being. With spacious and cozy rooms designed with a careful interior design of traditional materials, solid qualities and impeccable finishes, with 3 or 4 bedrooms, garden and private pool. What defines this development, in which the environment is the protagonist, the vegetation and outdoor spaces that articulate and give meaning to the entire architecture of the project. The motto of the proposal is “a garden with houses”. The exclusivity, sustainability and design of its villas in a natural and closed environment.

Location on the map

Guadiaro, Spain
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Alura Living Fase 1
Casares, Spain
from
$537,312
Residential quarter The Hills 8
Benahavis, Spain
from
$11,32M
Residential quarter Las Mesas Infinity Homes
Estepona, Spain
from
$671,213
Residential quarter Tiara
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter 360º By Cordia
Mijas, Spain
from
$443,683
You are viewing
Residential quarter Las Villas - Sotogrande
Guadiaro, Spain
from
$1,18M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Show all Residential quarter Calle Miró
Residential quarter Calle Miró
Ojen, Spain
from
$359,384
New-build homes in Ojén, just 10 minutes from Marbella, located in a peaceful natural setting with excellent transport links. Includes a parking space, storage room, and Class A energy certification, ensuring sustainability and significant energy savings, as well as an exclusive interior des…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$933,970
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Show all Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Istan, Spain
from
$682,590
New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty with century old forests and panoramic views of both Marbella and the Istán reservoir. Within the project will be seven small residential complexes consisting of apartments, penthouses and semi-detach…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications