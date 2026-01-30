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Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen

San Roque, Spain
from
$14,22M
;
15
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ID: 39287
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1719378325
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    San Roque

About the complex

The ultimate private enclave in the most exclusive setting of Sotogrande. The residences offer their residents stunning views of the coast and beyond. Each residence will enjoy unique views and expansive outdoor areas, with 5,000 m2 plots opening onto the Mediterranean Sea, offering panoramic views of the stunning coastline. Once built, our team will take care of every detail of the property, providing complete peace of mind for residents, who can simply enjoy their community and lifestyle. A place that is truly yours. The location and orientation of each plot and villa have been carefully designed to protect your privacy and offer a unique escape facing the Mediterranean Sea. Furthermore, the residences are one of the few projects in Spain that are truly private, enjoyed only by their owners and guests.

Location on the map

San Roque, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
San Roque, Spain
from
$14,22M
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