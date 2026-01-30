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Residential quarter Villa Zoe

San Roque, Spain
from
$4,55M
;
9
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ID: 39509
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 375312626
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    San Roque

About the complex

Set among golf courses, majestic cork trees, and the Mediterranean breeze, this villa redefines the concept of serenity and exclusivity. Located in the heart of Sotogrande, with its iconic marina and just a stone's throw from Marbella, this residence is much more than a property: it is a refuge with an Andalusian soul, where lifestyle takes on a whole new meaning. With avant-garde architecture that blends functionality and contemporary design, this villa is a unique proposition on the Costa del Sol. Its clean lines, open spaces, and fluid connection with the natural environment create a luminous, immersive, and deeply harmonious living experience. Every corner has been designed to inspire well-being, preserve privacy, and celebrate freedom. Here, living is synonymous with peace, beauty, and sophistication.

Location on the map

San Roque, Spain
Education

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Residential quarter Villa Zoe
San Roque, Spain
from
$4,55M
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