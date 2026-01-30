Residential quarter Villa Zoe

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Set among golf courses, majestic cork trees, and the Mediterranean breeze, this villa redefines the concept of serenity and exclusivity.
Located in the heart of Sotogrande, with its iconic marina and just a stone's throw from Marbella, this residence is much more than a property: it is a refuge with an Andalusian soul, where lifestyle takes on a whole new meaning.
With avant-garde architecture that blends functionality and contemporary design, this villa is a unique proposition on the Costa del Sol. Its clean lines, open spaces, and fluid connection with the natural environment create a luminous, immersive, and deeply harmonious living experience.
Every corner has been designed to inspire well-being, preserve privacy, and celebrate freedom. Here, living is synonymous with peace, beauty, and sophistication.
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San Roque, Spain
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