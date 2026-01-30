  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Roque
  4. Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV

Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV

San Roque, Spain
from
$715,582
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 39230
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 586697747
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    San Roque
  • Address
    Avenida del Golf

About the complex

New apartment development, offering contemporary homes with 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All of them have an elegant style and are located in a lush, green garden oasis. No matter which property you choose, you’ll appreciate the state-of-the-art architecture, welcoming design, and unparalleled views across the Mediterranean. Around your new home, you’ll find a lot of open spaces with ample inviting terraces. You’ll be surrounded by lush gardens and will be able to admire the stunning golf course La Hacienda Links Golf Resort through the panoramic terrace doors. It will be like having your own garden right outside your property. The development is nestled adjacent to the golf courses. It will take you just a few minutes to reach La Hacienda Alcaidesa Links Golf Resort newly refurbished Club-House on foot. All your family members will enjoy Alcaidesa’s internationally famous golf courses as well as beautiful beaches with extensive leisure facilities. All the apartments within the gated complex boast state-of-the-art architecture, modern design, and the highest level of comfort. Around your new home, there will be a lot of open spaces with large, welcoming terraces. The resort facilities will offer something for all the family: • Pool with beach-type access area. • Children ́s pool. • Pool Bar. • Jacuzzis. • Outdoor Children’s Play Area. • Table Tennis. • Children ́s Aqua Play Area. • Indoor Gym. • Picnic Area. • Crazy Golf. • Yoga & Meditation Platform.

Location on the map

San Roque, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$377,128
Residential quarter Nikki Living Villas
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Los Llanos, Spain
from
$341,295
Residential quarter Valley Views Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$453,922
Residential quarter Maralto
Estepona, Spain
from
$544,934
You are viewing
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase IV
San Roque, Spain
from
$715,582
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Torre Biznaga
Residential quarter Torre Biznaga
Residential quarter Torre Biznaga
Residential quarter Torre Biznaga
Residential quarter Torre Biznaga
Show all Residential quarter Torre Biznaga
Residential quarter Torre Biznaga
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$614,331
Be seduced by an architectural masterpiece that redefines luxury and sophistication on the incomparable Costa del Sol. Located in Carvajal, Fuengirola, just steps from the beach and promenade, this exclusive residence combines the serenity of the Mediterranean with proximity to the region's…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Show all Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Ricmar, Spain
from
$3,87M
This stunning villa offers an unparalleled blend of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm, perfectly situated in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive project is more than just a collection of luxury homes—it’s a lifestyle. Each villa is designed to offer…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Show all Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
Residential quarter Altara Alcaidesa
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
from
$387,939
New residential development in the province of Cádiz, comprising 55 multi-family homes with 2 and 3-bedroom options. The properties feature spacious terraces that allow residents to enjoy outdoor living with panoramic views over the La Alcaidesa Golf Course and make the most of the natural s…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications