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Residential quarter Adel San Roque

San Roque, Spain
from
$626,845
;
6
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ID: 39071
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1636629271
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Town
    San Roque
  • Address
    Avenida Almenara

About the complex

New project sitting frontline to the San Roque Club Old Course, on the border of the Costa del Sol, in Cadiz. This stunning new project consists of 32 luxurious four-bedroom townhouses, generously sized designed with meticulous attention to detail. Each of the homes offers a North-South orientation ensuring you benefit from an abundance of natural light throughout the day moving from one side of your property to the other. The ground floor boasts a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen and dining area. On the same floor you will also find a guest bathroom and laundry room. The interior space flows seamlessly to your generous outside space with terrace and private garden area. On the first floor you will find 4 bedrooms, all of which boast fitted wardrobes, and 2 complete bathrooms. 2 of these bedrooms offer direct access to an outdoor terrace offering amazing views. It is located on the first line of golf and the homes have a double N-S orientation. Gardened common areas and swimming pool with rest area as well as a parking area for buggies. The kitchens are furnished and equipped. Possibility, depending on the degree of execution of the works, to customize flooring finishes, bathroom coverings and kitchen furniture color. Your new home includes 2 parking spaces.

Location on the map

San Roque, Spain
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Residential quarter Adel San Roque
San Roque, Spain
from
$626,845
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