Houses with garden for sale in Cádiz, Spain

10 properties total found
8 bedroom House in San Roque, Spain
8 bedroom House
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 800 m²
Nestled in the exclusive and renowned Sotogrande area of Costa del Sol, this groundbreaking …
$13,25M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Cadiz, Spain
6 bedroom house
Cadiz, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
This stunning villa is located in the exclusive municipality of San Roque, Cadiz, within the…
$10,23M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
EL COLORADO, CONIL DE LA FRONTERA, PINAR DE ROCHE  Cádiz, Andalusia, Spain    Profitability:…
$302,569
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292,883
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Awesome villa in the exclusive urbanization "El Cuarton" with views about the Strait of Gibr…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
The villa is located in the Los Arcornocales Nature Park, a protected and privileged place w…
$835,258
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
Leave a request

