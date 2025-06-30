Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Beach Houses in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
30
Tarifa
21
Barbate
5
Vejer de la Frontera
5
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Discover Villa Halo, a masterpiece by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, located in the exclusive L…
$10,23M
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Golf Views Zero Energy Consumption Villa with a Private Lift in Sotogrande This deve…
$9,13M
