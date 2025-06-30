Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
30
Tarifa
21
Barbate
5
Vejer de la Frontera
5
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Discover Villa Halo, a masterpiece by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, located in the exclusive L…
$10,23M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
$3,72M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 712 m²
Discover this exclusive villa for renovation in Sotogrande Alto, located in the prestigious …
$2,91M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
Leave a request

Property types in Cádiz

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cádiz, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go