Houses with garage for sale in Cádiz, Spain

14 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Discover Villa Halo, a masterpiece by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, located in the exclusive L…
$10,23M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New promotion of Ventura Homes housing, consists of 19 housing attached with private garage …
$357,968
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 255 m²
Discover Villa Stern, an impressive luxury villa under construction, located in Altos de Val…
$5,88M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
The new promotion of Ventura Homes apartments consists of 19 twin houses with a private gara…
$374,239
Leave a request
House in Barbate, Spain
House
Barbate, Spain
Area 300 m²
I am selling a fantastic house in Barbate, the rural region of La Sepurso. You are in views …
$433,900
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 419 m²
Discover Villa Batur, an exclusive turnkey project designed by renowned architect Ismael Mér…
$8,08M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
$3,72M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached Villa, Sotogrande, Costa del Sol. 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, Built 1600 m², Terrace 4…
$8,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
I sell a house in the heart of Tarify, ready to live. A unique house in the city according t…
$1,68M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Fantastic Chalet of 213 m2/ (164 m2 useful) located in the residential zone the rate cuartón…
$615,054
Leave a request
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 742 m²
Villa Oak is a newly built residence located in the exclusive Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrand…
$10,23M
Leave a request

