Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

15 properties total found
Villa Villa with sea view in Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa with sea view
Sitges, Spain
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
€9,20M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 344 m²
Number of floors 3
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…
€6,90M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sitges, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
€3,30M
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 774 m²
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
€14,00M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
€1,58M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
€3,60M
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
€1,29M
5 room house with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room house with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 700 m²
The wonderful first-line house is just 5 minutes from Barcelona Airport and 10 minutes from…
€18,00M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
The modern house is located in Valldoreix, Spain Distance to Barcelona city centre 20 minute…
€1,50M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
€2,58M
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
€4,25M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…
€1,000,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…
€2,90M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelldefels, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
A new three-story villa with modern designs in the renowned Montemar residence, next to Bar…
€3,90M

