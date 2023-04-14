UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Aegean Region
Villas
Villas for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
28 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. …
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
460 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,085,782
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 5 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
698 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 3,040,000
Luxury villa 4 + 1 in a guarded residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye, …
Villa 4 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
551 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 2,225,000
Luxury villa 3 + 1 in a protected residence near the Aegean Sea in MuglaArea: Mugla, Fethiye…
Villa 5 room villa
Agackoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
288 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 585,500
Villa 4 + 1 luxury in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building this…
Villa 5 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
223 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 512,000
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Villa 4 room villa
Cesme, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
164 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 422,100
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
Villa 5 room villa
Calikhasan, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 364,147
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,759,695
A unique site in Bodrum Yeniköy! First of all, we would like to point out that the view…
Villa 3 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,429,612
Imagine a house that offers you all the comforts of home in the big city and more. First …
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,782
1800m2 land with independent entrance on Torba road • In the forest and at the bottom …
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
154 m²
4 Floor
€ 492,500
Villa 5 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
7 bath
2 449 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located in Bitez, the most popular region of Bodrum, just a short walk away from sandy …
Villa 4 room villa
Aegean Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
€ 400,000
TWIN VILLAS FOR SALE IN KUSHADASI / AYDIN USAGE AREA: 200 M2 NETTO / 350 M2 BRUTTO …
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
Villa 800 Meters From The Sea With A View Of The National Park 230m2 including terraces …
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
Smart Home System It will be compatible with smart home system. All of our products …
Villa 4 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
1 499 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 292,000
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Under construction: Design Sea at&n…
Villa 3 room villa
Kusadasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
340 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 197,000
Villa is offering nature and modernity together and located in Ladies Beach of Kusadasi…
Villa 4 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Yalikavak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,160,000
Villa 4 room villa luxury apartments
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
175 m²
€ 364,290
This is Adabükü; the bearer of Aegean culture, the frequent destination for calm l…
Villa 2 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 512,496
Key features Ideal Location Very High Rate on Investment Castle & amp; Sea view …
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship, with Interview
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
163 m²
2 Floor
€ 261,809
Key features Ideal Location - On the Sea Very High Rate on Investment 10 min to Bo…
Villa 3 room villa with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
363 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 774,866
Property description The project is a boutique housing project which offers a sunset expe…
Villa Villa
Yenikoey, Turkey
€ 199,060
IZMIR VILLA FOR SALE WITH BEST LOCATION SKY-548 is the luxury’s interpretation of villa l…
Villa Villa
Kizilagac, Turkey
€ 370,975
Villa for sale Bodrum with SEA VIEWS IN BODRUM Every single moment is more special than a…
