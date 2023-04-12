Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
1609
Patong
19
Khok Kloi
12
Kathu
9
House To archive
Clear all
1 616 properties total found
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 878,843
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 877,507
Villa 3 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 399 m² Number of floors 1
€ 422,968
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 926 m² Number of floors 2
€ 819,655
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 587,944
The villa is part of the -star Angsana Villas Resort.The two-storey private villa combines t…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 487 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 324 m²
€ 585,272
A hidden gem, offering a tranquil, pleasant, and sustainable refuge in the midst of nature, …
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 186 m² Number of floors 2
€ 586,608
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 412 m² Number of floors 2
€ 983,470
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 412 m² Number of floors 2
€ 738,939
5 room housein Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 541 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,211,699
Villa 3 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Patong, Thailand
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 238 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 282,126
🏚️ Unleash the Hidden Potential: Renovate & Reap Rewards 🏚️Discover a unique investment …
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
5 bath 360 m²
€ 478,373
Standalone/Non-estate, completed end of 2022, fully-furnished with quality furniture and rea…
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 528 m²
€ 601,306
RESALE. Price reduced from THB24.5M to THB22.5M. Renovated in 2022, a lovely  U- shaped home…
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 372 m² Number of floors 2
€ 387,642
4 room housein Phuket, Thailand
4 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 372 m² Number of floors 2
€ 452,289
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 522 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
9 room housein Phuket, Thailand
9 room house
Phuket, Thailand
9 bath
Price on request
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 521,132
3 room housein Phuket, Thailand
3 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 427,596
5 room housein Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 394 m² Number of floors 2
€ 665,446
5 room housein Phuket, Thailand
5 room house
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 394 m² Number of floors 2
€ 905,968
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 340 m²
€ 748,292
RESALE. A beautifully renovated modern home with a great cinema room, barbecue area and a pr…
6 room housein Phuket, Thailand
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
6 bath 981 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
7 room housein Phuket, Thailand
7 room house
Phuket, Thailand
8 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
6 room housein Phuket, Thailand
6 room house
Phuket, Thailand
7 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
Nestled high on the side of a mountain, Villa Beyond offers panoramic views of Phukets Bang …
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 620 m²
€ 1,175,888
RESALE. A fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home right by the lake within Phuket’s pr…
Villa 5 room villain Patong, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Patong, Thailand
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 345 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,807
Attention all renovators and investors! This is your chance to own a character-filled villa …
5 room housein Ban Kata, Thailand
5 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
7 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,869,620
Villa 4 room villain Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
4 bath 620 m²
€ 905,968
RESALE. A large, 2 storey family home, a true oasis, with plenty of outdoor spaces and loung…

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir