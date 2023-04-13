Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Residential properties for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
607
l Alfas del Pi
583
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
407
Altea
362
la Nucia
21
2 670 properties total found
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 538 m² Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia. Villa with …
2 room housein la Nucia, Spain
2 room house
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
Introducing the cozy villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia.La Nucia is a small…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is completely renovated with good taste and good materials. Its location is id…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 106 m² 2 Floor
€ 230,000
Nice four bedroom apartment overlooking L´Aigüera Park in BenidormIf you are looking for a s…
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 114 m² 10 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Cala de finestrat area, located on the 10th floor. …
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 295,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 102 m² 2 Floor
€ 450,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 144 m² 2 Floor
€ 545,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 198 m² 26 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir