2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
62 m²
€ 310,000
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
222 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
431 m²
30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
287 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
538 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
Introducing the new modern apartments with sea views in a gated residential complex in Benid…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia. Villa with …
2 room house
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
Introducing the cozy villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia.La Nucia is a small…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is completely renovated with good taste and good materials. Its location is id…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
2 Floor
€ 230,000
Nice four bedroom apartment overlooking L´Aigüera Park in BenidormIf you are looking for a s…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
114 m²
10 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment in Villachoyos in the Cala de finestrat area, located on the 10th floor. …
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 295,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
2 Floor
€ 450,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
144 m²
2 Floor
€ 545,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
198 m²
26 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Apartments in a new building on the beach of Poniente, BenidormDeparture from your new home,…
