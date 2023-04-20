Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
221
Denia
80
Xabia Javea
19
356 properties total found
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 365,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
€ 111,500
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 335,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 252,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 93 m²
€ 220,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 690,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 365,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 295,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 398,500
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 319,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath 76 m²
€ 290,100
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 77 m²
€ 192,000
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 277,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 122 m²
€ 440,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 119 m²
€ 377,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 59 m²
€ 185,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3 bath 316 m²
€ 690,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 137 m²
€ 269,000
2 room apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 195 m²
€ 370,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 227 m²
€ 510,000
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 109,900
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 125,200
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath 100 m²
€ 112,000
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 144,900
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 185,000
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 169,000
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 329,000

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

