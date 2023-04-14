Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Girones, Spain

Lower Empordà
42
Castell-Platja d Aro
22
Selva
11
Lloret de Mar
3
Sant Antoni
3
Tossa de Mar
3
Blanes
2
Calonge i Sant Antoni
2
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
68 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath 8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
Villa 9 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
Villa 5 room villain Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath 606 m²
€ 1,060,500
  Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
6 bath 1 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful restored 18th century farmhouse from exactly 1722 with 1.7 hectares of landscaped …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
Villa Villain Vidreres, Spain
Villa Villa
Vidreres, Spain
24 000 m²
€ 2,500,000
Classic-style farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, beautifully restored. It h…
Villa 9 room villain Girones, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Girones, Spain
10 bath 60 000 m²
€ 2,800,000
Large country house in an excellent and quiet urbanization near the city of Girona with 1200…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath 7 090 m²
€ 995,000
Fantastic luxury villa in the quiet urbanization of Vall Repòs within the municipality of Sa…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
Villa 5 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 2 318 m²
€ 1,800,000
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
Villa 4 room villain Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
4 bath 1 000 m²
€ 650,000
For sale: Villa with Pool Villa for sale with pool: Fabulous 305m2 independent villa with pr…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 2 600 m²
€ 800,000
Luxury House in Santa Cristina d’Aro Luxury villa in Santa Cristina d’Aro, specifically in t…
Villa 5 room villain Calonge, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calonge, Spain
7 bath
€ 1,770,000
Magnificent modern villa built in 2019, with the highest quality materials made in Germany a…
Villa 4 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
5 bath 1 200 m²
€ 1,300,000
Large luxury villa of 540 m² in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a large plot of 1200 m2 and dis…
Villa 6 room villain Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 bath 850 m²
€ 4,500,000
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
Villa 3 room villain Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Lower Empordà, Spain
2 bath 242 m²
€ 590,000
Beautiful independent villa in the Les Bateries urbanization. Quiet urbanization located bet…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 550 m²
€ 955,000
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…

Properties features in Girones, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir