Residential properties for sale in France

apartments
2064
houses
1230
3 294 properties total found
Castle 17 roomsin Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 1,650,000
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
Castle 54 roomsin Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
54 Number of rooms 1 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
Castle 10 bedroomsin Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
18 Number of rooms 1 036 m²
€ 2,300,000
Castle 18 rooms 10 bedrooms 1036 m ²         &n…
Castle 6 bedroomsin Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
12 Number of rooms
€ 2,315,000
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
6 room housein Madiran, France
6 room house
Madiran, France
11 Number of rooms 570 m²
Price on request
Castle 10 bedroomsin Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Castle 9 bedroomsin Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,285,000
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
680 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle 7 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
450 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,150,000
2 room apartmentin France, France
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 72 m²
€ 490,000
Sale of three-room apartments – duplex in the elite residential complex Marina Baie des Ange…
5 room apartmentin Juilles, France
5 room apartment
Juilles, France
10 Number of rooms 438 m²
Price on request
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
Villa 3 room villain France, France
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
2 bath 100 m²
€ 765,000
Cozy two-story house with a living area of 100 sq.m., overlooking the sea, located in a clos…
2 room apartmentin France, France
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 70 m²
€ 580,000
Sale of a new apartment in the elite area of Nice - Musiciens, a 10-minute walk to the Engli…
2 room apartmentin France, France
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 84 m² 2 Floor
€ 714,000
New apartment in the prestigious Nice area, 10 minutes walk to the sea, beaches and Promenad…
4 room apartmentin France, France
4 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 127 m²
€ 1,685,000
New five-room apartment with a living area of 127 sq.m., with a roof terrace of 110 sq.m., a…
Apartmentin France, France
Apartment
France, France
€ 440,000
Sale of new apartments in a new building located in a quiet residential area on the Nizza hi…
3 room apartmentin France, France
3 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 83 m² Number of floors 3
€ 775,000
Sale of a new apartment in a new residence on the Nitztsa hills with beautiful views of the …
2 room apartmentin France, France
2 room apartment
France, France
2 bath 60 m² Number of floors 5
€ 272,000
New apartments, from two to four rooms, in a completely new residence under construction in …
Villa 2 room villain France, France
Villa 2 room villa
France, France
2 bath 261 m²
€ 2,990,000
House for sale, located in a unique location on the French Riviera – in the territory of the…
2 room apartmentin France, France
2 room apartment
France, France
1 bath 67 m² Number of floors 10
€ 820,000
For sale of an apartment in Cannes, a 15-minute walk to Croisette and beaches. Located in a …
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
700 m²
€ 1,470,000
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
450 m²
€ 1,260,000
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
Castlein Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 300 m²
€ 58,000,000
France Cote d'Azur 3 villas with beach A unique facility on the Cote d'Az…
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
750 m²
€ 2,350,000
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
Castlein Aquitaine, France
Castle
Aquitaine, France
687 m²
€ 1,340,000
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
Apartmentin Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Apartment
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
130 m²
€ 1,465,000
France Cote d'Azur, Cannes First Line Apartment Apartment in a modern re…

