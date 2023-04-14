Belarus
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Residential properties for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
99
Nieharelski sielski Saviet
44
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
30
Dzyarzhynsk
29
Fanipol
26
Stankauski sielski Saviet
24
Barauski sielski Saviet
23
Putcynski sielski Saviet
17
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet
16
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet
9
317 properties total found
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 18,911
武Dacha is in close accessibility to the city, with Art. m. « Malinovka » directly to ST « V…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 31,669
1 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale a strong house near the river! Address: p. Gorodishche, st. Embankment. 武 回 house…
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 28,864
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 17,644
Well-maintained summer cottage ST "Solovushka", Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 16 km fr…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 13,482
For sale a new house in ST Cherryushka Lux! Address: ST Cheryomushki Lux ⁇ 知 About …
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 13,572
House for sale 25 km from Minsk in the Brest direction. House for your decoration. Plo…
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
Price on request
Stop by and live! Everything for a quiet life! Heating is furnace, in each room radiators. A…
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 18,006
Ready house on a large plot in the village. Farm Guy! Address: d. Farm - Guy, st. Cent…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,530
For sale a modern house with summer kitchen in the village of Skorodnoye! Address: d. Skorod…
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 153,819
Cozy country house for sale, located in a picturesque area. The area of the house is 97.9 sq…
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 153,819
Cozy country house for sale, located in a picturesque area. The area of the house is 97.9 sq…
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
300 m²
€ 66,957
I will sell an unfinished house in the booming city of the Dzerzhinsk satellite! Modern home…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 110,388
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
186 m²
€ 125,951
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 31,578
For sale two-story house with a bathhouse! Address: d. Janovo, st. Dachnaya ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 27,597
A finished house with a plot of 10 acres is for sale, in the Dzerzhinsky district, in the ga…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 10,767
Two-storey house in the picturesque ST Forest Polyana! Address: ST Forest Polina ⁇ 知 Abou…
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 58,361
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,102
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 39,722
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in a brick house in a satellite town at a good price. War…
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 37,007
➜ commercial house in the very center of the city is completely ready for living. Address: D…
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 27,054
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment 25 minutes drive from Dzerzhinsk! Address: d. Stankovo, st. Voj…
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 33,478
A large two-story house for a family that decided to change the city bustle to a country lif…
House
Jucki, Belarus
93 m²
€ 28,864
武 知House with convenient transport links with Minsk in the village of Yutski! Address: d. …
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 24,340
Residential building for sale in the village. Pink! Address: Rosovka ✔ ✔ Excellent two-level…
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 82,338
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 31,668
For sale spacious with good repair 1-room apartment in Dzerzhinsk. Total area in SNB -44.6 m…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 8,958
A brick country house with an attic floor of 60.8 m2 and a garage 48 km from Minsk on the M1…
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 31,578
Brick house for sale 20 km. from Minsk. House in a picturesque place of Dzerzhinsky district…
Search using the map