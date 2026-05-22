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Residential properties with garage for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

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Fanipalski sielski Saviet
26
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
24
Stankauski sielski Saviet
14
Fanipal
15
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30 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
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2 bedroom house
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale good-quality, parental, equipped, residential house in the city of Dzerzhinsk (27 k…
$65,000
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House in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Cozy dachaGravel road 5-6 kmItinerary, train in 20 minutes.Car shop 2 times a weekNear the P…
$17,250
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Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Energy-efficient new house by the forest: geothermal heating, land in the property, 15 km fr…
$275,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Cottage in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Spacious cottage 279.5 m2 in 18 km from Moscow for life, recreation and business ❤️ A large …
$199,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
For sale luxury house near Minsk in gasified ST "Niva-F".Carried out modern repairs in the m…
$142,470
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House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Stylish house for round-the-year life, 17 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature and with deve…
$239,000
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
House in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 147 m²
For sale a beautiful, log house, extensive in saiding, 147sqm, with an attic floor on a plot…
$82,552
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House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Dzerzhinsk,…
$91,562
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Cottage in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
About the house:• Modern construction of 2025• Total area of 143 m2, residential - 77.6 m2• …
$252,710
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House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent two-level house in Boroviki, Dzerzhinsky district. …
$160,000
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in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale 1⁄2 share of the house in Boroviki. The plot of 25 acres is fenced. Nearby there is…
$15,000
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House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Townhouse in Fanipol, 14 km from Minsk, 15 minutes from the metro "Malinovka" in Minsk, near…
$155,000
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House in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
This house is a real oasis for those who appreciate space and coziness.You will have at your…
$84,500
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Cottage in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 241 m²
Chiki village is located just 15 minutes drive from the city of Minsk, 18 km from Moscow Rin…
$250,000
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House in Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale cottage in / t "Aeroflot", Dzerzhinsky district, Borovsky village Council, in the B…
$55,120
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House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
A house with a plot of 25 hundred. in private property near the 2nd Moscow Ring Road. Dzerzh…
$47,795
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House in Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
We present to your attention a house in ST "For harvest" Dzerzhinsky district, 45 km from Mo…
$29,000
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3 bedroom house in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale of a house in the picturesque village of UzrecheeFor sale one-storey house with …
$150,000
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House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 175 m²
For sale is a very spacious warm two-level house for year-round living with central communic…
$199,900
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House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the garden partnership "Rainbow", located in the Dzerzhinsky distri…
$19,900
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Cottage in Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale cottage in the agro-town of Chernikovshchyna, 25 km to the ring road.Two-level cott…
$75,000
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House in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
A plot of 21.23 acres is for sale, which allows you to implement any ideas: from a cozy coun…
$44,900
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House in Viazań, Belarus
House
Viazań, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House on 17 acres in the city of Fanipol ❤️ A cozy one-storey house with an area of 45.1 m2,…
$63,000
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
Dream house on 31 acres of land - peace, comfort, nature! ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot…
$104,900
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Two-level cottage with a plot, bath and garage in a picturesque place ❤️A cottage with an at…
$22,300
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 278 m²
House for sale in Sukhodoly, just 18 km from Minsk. The house is located in a very picturesq…
$114,900
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House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 305 m²
For sale a four-level house 10 minutes from Minsk! There is a cottage in the village of Vits…
$130,000
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House in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 161 m²
Cozy house for sale!12 km from Moscow, Brest direction.Address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky di…
$131,000
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Apartment in Hrycyna, Belarus
Apartment
Hrycyna, Belarus
Area 92 m²
An apartment in a house is for sale.  Brest direction, M1 highway, 7 km to Fanipol, 18 km to…
$78,000
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House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Good house in Dzerzhinsk with central communications. ❤️ The house is 96.4 m2 with all the c…
$78,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Property types in Dzyarzhynsk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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