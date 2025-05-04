Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Fanipal
19
Dzyarzhynsk
13
Negarelski selski Savet
8
Dzamidavicki selski Savet
4
51 property total found
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/10
14 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Fanipol, an apartment with an area of 44.0 square meters …
$60,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious, bright one-room apartment for sale in Fanipol. The apartment is located in the cit…
$47,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment on the street. Voyskayav D. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky r-na The year of…
$29,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Ucki, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ucki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment in a semi-detached brick house in the village.Yutski (13 km from Dzerzhin…
$19,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Voukavicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Voukavicy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in a one-storey brick residential building 16 km from Moscow Ri…
$7,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment in Fanipol, Brestskaya str., d.3/A The apartment area is 65.5/31.0/10.5 sq.…
$71,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and warm apartment - Cozy 1-room apartment - Total area - 38.1 sq.m. - Well thought …
$39,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Energetykau, Belarus
2 room apartment
Energetykau, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Two-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Warm bright two-bedroom apartment with good re…
$36,900
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Imagine a secluded corner in the heart of the Dzerzhinsky district of the Minsk region . Nat…
$84,500
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 475 m²
Floor 1/3
Great location of the house, near. Dzerzhinsk, 30 km away. From Minsk. Near the site there i…
$156,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/10
An excellent starting option for a student, a young family, or renting out in the suburbs of…
$56,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
The three-bedroom apartment is located on a comfortable second floor of a four-storey brick …
$62,400
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment in Fanipol, comfortable second floor, quiet yard. Apartment…
$62,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious, warm 2-room apartment for sale in Fanipol on Chapsky street, 20. Area: • NSS 54.4 …
$65,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Negarelae, Belarus
2 room apartment
Negarelae, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment in a single-storey wooden apartment building at the address: Minsk…
$6,700
Leave a request
Apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half a house for sale in the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk! Total area: 51.7 square meters. …
$40,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/10
Stylish apartment - studio on the National Security Council of 27.2 m2 in Fanipol - a cozy n…
$49,500
Leave a request
Apartment 10 rooms in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment 10 rooms
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
6 room apartment
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 314 m²
Floor 1/1
House for a large and friendly family, 17 km from Moscow in the Brest direction. It consists…
$155,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Contract number with the agency 954/1 from 2024-06-29
$13,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/9
Virtual tour on PC watch here! For sale 2-room apartment with a good layout, where fresh, go…
$64,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious treshka in Dzerzhinsk on Pushkin Street. For sale 3-room apartment in a good area o…
$58,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious, bright 3-room apartment for sale in the center of Fanipol, on Komsomolskaya Street…
$62,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment with European renovation in Fanipol. The apartment is completely renovated:…
$59,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious apartment in Stankovo: an incredible combination of comfort and style! ❤️ For sale …
$59,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
A great alternative to the country plot - for sale three bedroom apartment with all amenitie…
$19,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious 1k apartment in Fanipol.Video review on request. House 2014.Closed courtyard.3 floo…
$56,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale an excellent 3-room apartment in a brick house built in 1989. Throughout the apartm…
$54,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale bright studio apartment, perfect for personal use and for renting!d. Fanipol, Brest…
$56,900
Leave a request

