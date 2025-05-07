Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Wagrowiec, Poland

Apartment in Durowo, Poland
Apartment
Durowo, Poland
Area 464 m²
In the 60 kilometres from Poznań, 40 kilometres from Gniezna, 70 kilometres from Bydgoszcz a…
$528,254
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wagrowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Wagrowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Apartment for sale in Wągrowiec, for single, family or under investment. I invite you to rea…
$87,249
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wagrowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Wagrowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
March 22, 11-14, we invite you to open day!
$73,443
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Durowo, Poland
Apartment
Durowo, Poland
Area 1 157 m²
In the 60 kilometres from Poznań, 40 kilometres from Gniezna, 70 kilometres from Bydgoszcz a…
$1,44M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Wagrowiec, Poland
3 room apartment
Wagrowiec, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
See settlement during Open Day – March 22 from 11 to 14
$103,443
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
