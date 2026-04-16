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Apart hotel Nogal

Juan Diaz, Panama
from
$295,000
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6
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ID: 3790
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Panama
  • State
    Panamá Province
  • Region
    Distrito de Panama
  • Village
    Juan Diaz
  • Address
    Calle Rio Mar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    41

About the complex

Nogal is located in the most prestigious area of Panama City, Costa del Este, an area known for its high infrastructure standards and a wonderful business area. Located in the heart of the business center and with access to the main roads. Nogal is in close proximity to shops and restaurants, just a short drive from the city center, making Nogal an ideal place to live.

Building:

41-story tower
32 apartment levels
6 apartments at the level
Apartments 100m2, 122m2 and 131m2 
Security 24 hours
Electricity generator 
Water reserve tank

Infrastructure of social zones of the complex:

Social Area № 1:

Family pool and jacuzzi 
Covered terrace with bar 
Running track
Event Hall 
Playground for children 
Gym


Social Area № 2:

Cinema
Zones for relaxation and games
SPA lounge


Prices: from $ 295 thousand. 

Readiness: 2026. Construction - 3 years.

Payment Plan: 

15% down payment
10% installment in a year
10% installment in 2 years
65% payment by the time construction is completed in three years. Payment in full or in installments from the developer at 6.5-7%.

By the time of completion of construction, as a rule, the increase in the price of real estate is about 10-15%.

The expected rental income in this complex is 6-8%, or ~ 1600-2000 $ per month. 

And another important advantage of acquiring real estate in this complex is the ability to obtain permanent residence status!

 

Location on the map

Juan Diaz, Panama
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Apart hotel Nogal
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from
$295,000
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