Apart hotel Nogal

Nogal is located in the most prestigious area of Panama City, Costa del Este, an area known for its high infrastructure standards and a wonderful business area. Located in the heart of the business center and with access to the main roads. Nogal is in close proximity to shops and restaurants, just a short drive from the city center, making Nogal an ideal place to live.

Building:

41-story tower

32 apartment levels

6 apartments at the level

Apartments 100m2, 122m2 and 131m2

Security 24 hours

Electricity generator

Water reserve tank

Infrastructure of social zones of the complex:

Social Area № 1:

Family pool and jacuzzi

Covered terrace with bar

Running track

Event Hall

Playground for children

Gym



Social Area № 2:

Cinema

Zones for relaxation and games

SPA lounge



Prices: from $ 295 thousand.

Readiness: 2026. Construction - 3 years.

Payment Plan:

15% down payment

10% installment in a year

10% installment in 2 years

65% payment by the time construction is completed in three years. Payment in full or in installments from the developer at 6.5-7%.

By the time of completion of construction, as a rule, the increase in the price of real estate is about 10-15%.

The expected rental income in this complex is 6-8%, or ~ 1600-2000 $ per month.

And another important advantage of acquiring real estate in this complex is the ability to obtain permanent residence status!