Apart hotel Nogal

Nogal is located in the most prestigious area of Panama City, Costa del Este, an area known for its high infrastructure standards and a wonderful business area. Located in the heart of the business center and with access to the main roads. Nogal is in close proximity to shops and restaurants, just a short drive from the city center, making Nogal an ideal place to live.
Building:
41-story tower
32 apartment levels
6 apartments at the level
Apartments 100m2, 122m2 and 131m2
Security 24 hours
Electricity generator
Water reserve tank
Infrastructure of social zones of the complex:
Social Area № 1:
Family pool and jacuzzi
Covered terrace with bar
Running track
Event Hall
Playground for children
Gym
Social Area № 2:
Cinema
Zones for relaxation and games
SPA lounge
Prices: from $ 295 thousand.
Readiness: 2026. Construction - 3 years.
Payment Plan:
15% down payment
10% installment in a year
10% installment in 2 years
65% payment by the time construction is completed in three years. Payment in full or in installments from the developer at 6.5-7%.
By the time of completion of construction, as a rule, the increase in the price of real estate is about 10-15%.
The expected rental income in this complex is 6-8%, or ~ 1600-2000 $ per month.
And another important advantage of acquiring real estate in this complex is the ability to obtain permanent residence status!