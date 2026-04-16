Apart hotel Korolevskaya Palma

Seafront apartment complex “ Royal Palm ”
with cutting-edge design and architecture.
The complex is located in Playa Gorgona, just 50 minutes from
Panama City and just minutes from the city of Coronado.
View of the endless ocean!
TWO BASHNY
with 28 and 21 floors
BASHN A has 6 apartments on the floor
BASHN B is located 8 apartments on the floor
APARTMENTS can be with 1 or 2 bedrooms
LIFTS 4 passenger and one freight
INFRASTRUCTURE:
24 hour security
General hall with administrator on the ground floor
Vacation Places
Parking for guests
Private balcony
Infrastructure of the 1st floor ( 1st social zone )
-covered terrace
-restaurants and cafes
pool
- exit to the private beach
Infrastructure of the 3rd floor ( 3rd social zone )
multifunctional court
terrace
gym
sauna
-child playground
-room for private events
-jakuzi
-family pool
The complex has only 281 apartments
Apartments with an area of 70 m2, 129 m2 and 135 m2
1 and 2 bedroom apartments
View from all apartments - to the ocean
Several apartments for sale at a price of 165,000 $
Payment plan:
1st option - 100%
2nd option:
PV - 30%
70% - installment plan from the developer at 6.5% for 5 years, while living and renting out real estate 50 is possible immediately
Projected rental income at least 6-8% per year
Annual cost increase -8-10%
The complex is ready-made-2016