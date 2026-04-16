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Apart hotel Korolevskaya Palma

Caimitillo, Panama
from
$165,000
;
8
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ID: 3789
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Panama
  • State
    Panamá Province
  • Region
    Distrito de Panama
  • Town
    Caimitillo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    28

About the complex

Seafront apartment complex “ Royal Palm ”

with cutting-edge design and architecture.

The complex is located in Playa Gorgona, just 50 minutes from

Panama City and just minutes from the city of Coronado.

View of the endless ocean!

 

TWO BASHNY

with 28 and 21 floors

 

BASHN A has 6 apartments on the floor

BASHN B is located 8 apartments on the floor

APARTMENTS can be with 1 or 2 bedrooms

LIFTS 4 passenger and one freight

INFRASTRUCTURE:

24 hour security

General hall with administrator on the ground floor

Vacation Places

Parking for guests

Private balcony

 

Infrastructure of the 1st floor ( 1st social zone )

-covered terrace

-restaurants and cafes

pool

- exit to the private beach

 

Infrastructure of the 3rd floor ( 3rd social zone )

 

multifunctional court

terrace

gym

sauna

-child playground

-room for private events

-jakuzi

-family pool


 

The complex has only 281 apartments

Apartments with an area of 70 m2, 129 m2 and 135 m2

1 and 2 bedroom apartments

View from all apartments - to the ocean

Several apartments for sale at a price of 165,000 $

Payment plan: 

1st option - 100%

2nd option: 

PV - 30% 

70% - installment plan from the developer at 6.5% for 5 years, while living and renting out real estate 50 is possible immediately

Projected rental income at least 6-8% per year

Annual cost increase -8-10%

The complex is ready-made-2016

 

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 2,357
Apartment price, USD 165,000

Location on the map

Caimitillo, Panama

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Apart hotel Korolevskaya Palma
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