Apart hotel Milyy D32om

Complex Sweet House
Located just a 15-minute drive from Panama City city center
and overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Panama Canal – Sweet House –
it is an ideal home that meets the needs of as an amateur
urban lifestyle, and anyone who wants to have quick access to the beach.
24 hour security
Double glazed glass with heat and sound insulation
Full emergency support service
Concierge service
Three floors for parking
Three main passenger and one freight
Parking for visitors
ON STAGES From 4 to 19 LOCK:
Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing room, open kitchen, personal balcony and terrace.
12 apartments on the floor.
6 apartments with ocean views, and 6 apartments with views of the Panama Canal and the rainforest.
ON STAGES From 20 TO 24 ADVENT:
3-bedroom penthouses, 3-bedroom bathrooms, open kitchen, dressing room, spacious terrace and ocean view.
On the last floors of the complex there are places for relaxation with panoramic views, a swimming pool, a gym, an outdoor terrace and a playroom.
Prestigious Membership in Pearl Beach Club
Private access to the beach
and pool
Fitness center
Luxury Spa Center
The area of the apartment is 103.9 m2-133.9 m2;
226.8 m2-394.8 m2
The complex was commissioned in 2012.