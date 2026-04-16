  1. Realting.com
  2. Panama
  3. Caimitillo
  4. Apart hotel Milyy D32om

Apart hotel Milyy D32om

Caimitillo, Panama
from
$329,000
;
13
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 3787
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Panama
  • State
    Panamá Province
  • Region
    Distrito de Panama
  • Town
    Caimitillo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    24

About the complex

Complex Sweet House 

Located just a 15-minute drive from Panama City city center

and overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Panama Canal – Sweet House –

it is an ideal home that meets the needs of as an amateur

urban lifestyle, and anyone who wants to have quick access to the beach.

24 hour security

Double glazed glass with heat and sound insulation

Full emergency support service

Concierge service

Three floors for parking

Three main passenger and one freight 

Parking for visitors

 

ON STAGES From 4 to 19 LOCK:

Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing room, open kitchen, personal balcony and terrace.

12 apartments on the floor.

6 apartments with ocean views, and 6 apartments with views of the Panama Canal and the rainforest.

 

ON STAGES From 20 TO 24 ADVENT:

 3-bedroom penthouses, 3-bedroom bathrooms, open kitchen, dressing room, spacious terrace and ocean view.

 

On the last floors of the complex there are places for relaxation with panoramic views, a swimming pool, a gym, an outdoor terrace and a playroom.

Prestigious Membership in Pearl Beach Club

 Private access to the beach

and pool

 Fitness center

 Luxury Spa Center

 

The area of the apartment is 103.9 m2-133.9 m2; 

                                                   226.8 m2-394.8 m2

The complex was commissioned in 2012.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 103.9
Price per m², USD 3,167
Apartment price, USD 329,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 368.0
Price per m², USD 6,168
Apartment price, USD 2,27M

Location on the map

Caimitillo, Panama

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Pinoalto
Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
from
$291,293
Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Caimitillo, Panama
from
$165,000
Apart-hotel Matis
Caimitillo, Panama
from
$980,000
Apart-hotel Nogal
Juan Diaz, Panama
from
$295,000
Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Juan Diaz, Panama
from
$295,000
You are viewing
Apart hotel Milyy D32om
Caimitillo, Panama
from
$329,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Nogal
Apart-hotel Nogal
Apart-hotel Nogal
Apart-hotel Nogal
Apart-hotel Nogal
Apart-hotel Nogal
Apart-hotel Nogal
Juan Diaz, Panama
from
$295,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 41
Nogal is located in the most prestigious area of Panama City, Costa del Este, an area known for its high infrastructure standards and a wonderful business area. Located in the heart of the business center and with access to the main roads. Nogal is in close proximity to shops and restaurants…
Agency
Your Invest Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Show all Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Apart-hotel Arkadiya
Juan Diaz, Panama
from
$295,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 43
Area 70–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Arcadia is one of the best investment facilities in Costa del Este. This is an aparthotel that will generate income from the first day you get your keys! Arcadia is a modern luxury apartment hotel that combines the concept of ideal housing and excellent investment opportunities. Design…
Agency
Your Invest Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Show all Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Apart-hotel Korolevskaya Palma
Caimitillo, Panama
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 28
Area 70 m²
1 real estate property 1
Seafront apartment complex “ Royal Palm ” with cutting-edge design and architecture. The complex is located in Playa Gorgona, just 50 minutes from Panama City and just minutes from the city of Coronado. View of the endless ocean!   TWO BASHNY with 28 and 21 floors   …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0
165,000
Agency
Your Invest Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Panama
The Global Investor’s Guide: Why Panama is 2026’s Top Residency Destination
16.04.2026
The Global Investor’s Guide: Why Panama is 2026’s Top Residency Destination
The real estate market in Panama: market overview
16.06.2023
The real estate market in Panama: market overview
Show all publications