Apart hotel Milyy D32om

Complex Sweet House

Located just a 15-minute drive from Panama City city center

and overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Panama Canal – Sweet House –

it is an ideal home that meets the needs of as an amateur

urban lifestyle, and anyone who wants to have quick access to the beach.

24 hour security

Double glazed glass with heat and sound insulation

Full emergency support service

Concierge service

Three floors for parking

Three main passenger and one freight

Parking for visitors

ON STAGES From 4 to 19 LOCK:

Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing room, open kitchen, personal balcony and terrace.

12 apartments on the floor.

6 apartments with ocean views, and 6 apartments with views of the Panama Canal and the rainforest.

ON STAGES From 20 TO 24 ADVENT:

3-bedroom penthouses, 3-bedroom bathrooms, open kitchen, dressing room, spacious terrace and ocean view.

On the last floors of the complex there are places for relaxation with panoramic views, a swimming pool, a gym, an outdoor terrace and a playroom.

Prestigious Membership in Pearl Beach Club

Private access to the beach

and pool

Fitness center

Luxury Spa Center

The area of the apartment is 103.9 m2-133.9 m2;

226.8 m2-394.8 m2

The complex was commissioned in 2012.