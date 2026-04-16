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Residential complex Pinoalto

Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
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$291,293
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8
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ID: 3750
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Panama
  • State
    Chiriquí
  • Region
    Distrito de Boquete
  • Town
    Jaramillo
  • Village
    Jaramillo Abajo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Pinoalto Complex

Location: 10 minutes from the town of Bokete.

Readiness - 2025.

The Pinoalto complex is located in the foothills of Boquette, a small town in the high mountain province of Chiriki in Panama, next to the river canyon, on the one hand, and the horse club, on the other.

In an effort to expand the tourism infrastructure in the area of Boquette and the investment opportunities that have been opened in this region, the developer seeks to develop the Pinoalto project.

Thus, the Pinoalto project is an attractive investment project. 

This cozy mountain project consists of apartments of various sizes and many public areas in the spa style, focused on a calm comfortable leisure and communication.

Complex infrastructure:

-Restaurant

-Terraces

-Readroom

-Coffee house

-Barbecue areas

- Pools

-Watch sites

Natural ventilation and shading of the Strategy for maximum comfort in the tropical climate. Orientation and shape of buildings allow the wind to penetrate all condominiums and common areas. Open corridors facilitate air circulation throughout the building, so that each unit has the ability to cross-vote.

QUANTITATIVE OF APARTMENTS

3 FASES:

Available Phase A - 34 apartments

Apartment area from 95 m2 to 145 m2

PRICES from 313,500 to 478,500 $

installment plan for 5 years:

15% upon signing the contract

10% after 8 months

10% after 6 months

15% after 24 months

Total - 50% prepayment in construction

The remaining 50% in installments for 5 years with a rate of 6.5% ( may change )

Without prior approval process

No overpayment penalty

Phase A readiness of the Pinualto project:

6 months before the pre-sale

18 months for construction

Will be completed in the first and second quarter of 2025.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0 – 100.0
Price per m², USD 3,300
Apartment price, USD 313,500 – 330,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 145.0
Price per m², USD 3,300
Apartment price, USD 478,500

Location on the map

Jaramillo Abajo, Panama

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Residential complex Pinoalto
Jaramillo Abajo, Panama
from
$291,293
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