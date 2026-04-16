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Apart hotel Matis

Caimitillo, Panama
from
$980,000
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9
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ID: 3794
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Panama
  • State
    Panamá Province
  • Region
    Distrito de Panama
  • Town
    Caimitillo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    56

About the complex

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Русский Русский

Matis - a complex of apartments of absolute luxury and style!

The luxury apartment complex was specially designed for those who dream of a true enjoyment of life, besides with a beautiful view of the vast ocean!

COMPLEX OF ASPARTAMENTS

The complex building consists of 56 floors.

The first 10 floors include:

resting-place

tennis-court

playroom

sauna and spa

parking.

On the 6th floor there are unique places for rest

Space for various events and a playground

  • Gym, sauna, squash court
  • Huge swimming pool for adults and children
  • Open terrace for relaxation and barbecue

There are only two apartments on one floor.

Ultra-modern silent passenger elevators and freight elevator.

Three parking spaces for each apartment.

Reliable fire and emergency installations.

Modern video surveillance system.

Apartments:

The apartments of the complex are presented in the following versions:

336.9 m2 and 342.9 m2 with three bedrooms.

It is possible to purchase apartments with four bedrooms. This option is designed and calculated on exclusive request.

The living room is a dining room with views of the stunning ocean.

Open dining room for breakfast.

In the MATIS complex you will find everything you need for a luxurious and peaceful life!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 336.9
Price per m², USD 2,909
Apartment price, USD 980,000

Location on the map

Caimitillo, Panama

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Apart hotel Matis
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from
$980,000
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