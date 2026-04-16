Apart hotel Matis

Matis - a complex of apartments of absolute luxury and style!

The luxury apartment complex was specially designed for those who dream of a true enjoyment of life, besides with a beautiful view of the vast ocean!

COMPLEX OF ASPARTAMENTS

The complex building consists of 56 floors.

The first 10 floors include:

resting-place

tennis-court

playroom

sauna and spa

parking.

On the 6th floor there are unique places for rest

Space for various events and a playground

Gym, sauna, squash court

Huge swimming pool for adults and children

Open terrace for relaxation and barbecue

There are only two apartments on one floor.

Ultra-modern silent passenger elevators and freight elevator.

Three parking spaces for each apartment.

Reliable fire and emergency installations.

Modern video surveillance system.

Apartments:

The apartments of the complex are presented in the following versions:

336.9 m2 and 342.9 m2 with three bedrooms.

It is possible to purchase apartments with four bedrooms. This option is designed and calculated on exclusive request.

The living room is a dining room with views of the stunning ocean.

Open dining room for breakfast.

In the MATIS complex you will find everything you need for a luxurious and peaceful life!