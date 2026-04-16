Apart hotel Matis

Matis - a complex of apartments of absolute luxury and style!
The luxury apartment complex was specially designed for those who dream of a true enjoyment of life, besides with a beautiful view of the vast ocean!
COMPLEX OF ASPARTAMENTS
The complex building consists of 56 floors.
The first 10 floors include:
resting-place
tennis-court
playroom
sauna and spa
parking.
On the 6th floor there are unique places for rest
Space for various events and a playground
There are only two apartments on one floor.
Ultra-modern silent passenger elevators and freight elevator.
Three parking spaces for each apartment.
Reliable fire and emergency installations.
Modern video surveillance system.
Apartments:
The apartments of the complex are presented in the following versions:
336.9 m2 and 342.9 m2 with three bedrooms.
It is possible to purchase apartments with four bedrooms. This option is designed and calculated on exclusive request.
The living room is a dining room with views of the stunning ocean.
Open dining room for breakfast.
In the MATIS complex you will find everything you need for a luxurious and peaceful life!