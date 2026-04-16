Apart hotel Arkadiya

Arcadia is one of the best investment facilities in Costa del Este.

This is an aparthotel that will generate income from the first day you get your keys!

Arcadia is a modern luxury apartment hotel that combines the concept of ideal housing and excellent investment opportunities. Designed specifically for a modern metropolis resident and located in the most prestigious area of Panama City - Costa del Este.

You can enjoy high-performance technologies combined with concierge service, coworking, stunning views of the park, various amenities and accessibility to all of Costa del Este's attractions.

Due to the convenient location of the complex, you can enjoy all the privileges of life, as there are cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, shopping centers, cinemas, pharmacies, medical clinics and parks a few steps away.

Complex - 43 floors

3 floors of sharing

302 apartments

Apartment area 70 m2 and 76 m2

Installment programs are available.

The amenities that the complex offers:

-Elegant lobby, concierge service

-Service services

-Free parking

-Sports pool, sauna

-4 panoramic elevators and 1 freight

-Auto electric generator

-Fire protection

-Bicycle parking

-Jogie Studio and gyms

-A favorable environment for animals

-A huge number of spaces for work, business meetings, leisure, sports and communication.

As an investor or resident, you can permanently reside here or rent apartments and enjoy all the amenities that our complex offers.

The apartments are rented in “ turnkey ”, with furniture, dishes and textiles. Great air conditioning.

Delivery of the complex in March 2024!