Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
UP UP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villa for sale (Natulux design) in Küçük Erenköy in Northern Cyprus, close to the coa…
$2,14M
Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski
Duplex 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Introduction Salos is a boutique seafront development in North Cyprus, offering privacy, …
$246,529
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-730   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -200M – Distan…
$473,990
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The project will …
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
An extraordinary project that combines a holistic wellness concept with professionalism, the…
$146,055
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
$319,025
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The Tatlysu area in Northern Cyprus is famous for its landscapes and beautiful bays. And the…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The new residential complex is located in the developing area of ​​Tatlysu. A luxurious proj…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Discover K Islands, a premium seafront development. Enjoy stunning mountain and sea views, w…
$280,007
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the Tatlisu area, which is famous for low-rise buildings and n…
Price on request
1 bedroom house in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Introduction Tatlisu Marina is a boutique coastal development in North Cyprus, blending m…
$191,997
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
We welcome you to paradise on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea: a new premium project in t…
$195,070
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
$172,966
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Akanthou Village – A Coastal Paradise in North Cyprus close to Beach    Introduction …
$463,387
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 82 m²
New apartment complex in Girne, Esentepe / Bahceli district.Total area: 4,387 m2.3-storey bl…
$162,696
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new project of a conceptual residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The grounds will feat…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
$240,621
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Elegant 3+1 apartment with pool view in Maldives Homes. This is a brand new apartment for…
$640,652
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
Residential complex: a new standard of comfort and luxury in Tatlysa. The residential comp…
$156,418
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-716   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -150M – Distan…
$237,746
Duplex 3 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new residential complex in the area of Esentepe. The project is located on …
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
$273,758
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Listing Id:CP-164   Property Features: • Size: 125 m² of spacious living space • B…
$137,619
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
About the Apartment 3-Bedroom Penthouse Apartment This luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse is …
$669,964
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu 200 M to the Beach   "Exclusive Famagusta - Experi…
$76,374
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
🌟 Sale of an apartment 1+1 in the EMTAN Reflection complex, Northern Cyprus   The ideal p…
$207,006
