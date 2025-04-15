Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lefka, Northern Cyprus

apartments
37
37 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$102,790
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9/9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$521,332
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$129,481
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 10/12
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments ar…
$281,678
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 11/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$186,271
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$180,592
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$130,617
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$340,740
1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/13
Sea and Nature View Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren is known for its…
$99,950
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$124,938
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/13
Sea and Nature View Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren is known for its…
$146,518
2 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
We represent a new project of a residential complex located only 50 meters from the Mediterr…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Floor 10/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$721,233
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/12
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments ar…
$196,493
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/13
Furnished Apartments in an Exclusive Complex in North Cyprus Gaziveren is located in North C…
$78,938
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$258,962
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$191,950
1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$111,308
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$465,678
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$120,395
3 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 11/12
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments ar…
$472,493
1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$106,197
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$164,691
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$247,604
1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/10
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus Lefke Gaziveren is a village in North Cyprus, the vi…
$81,210
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 10/13
Sea and Nature View Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren is known for its…
$458,863
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$165,827
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus Lefke Gaziveren is a village in North Cyprus, the vi…
$105,629
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Gaziveren The sea view real e…
$222,617
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus offer various opportunities for investment with choic…
$108,950
