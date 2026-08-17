Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

;
apartments
11
12 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Wonder Stones Village  Sun Valley Countryside East Wonder Stones Village is our distin…
$299,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 29/34
For sale a penthouse in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, in a famous skyscraper w…
$1,10M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$47,233
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Apt. - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal a…
$204,913
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 3-bedroom apartments in a new complex under construction in Nicosia, Agios Dometios…
$266,772
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$50,113
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/23
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new high-rise under construction in the center of Nicosia.…
$398,589
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 3
Property Summary - A Third floor Apartment. - Extending to approximately 122 sq. m. inte…
$280,948
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$79,489
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
$751,646
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 26/34
Apartments for sale in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, in a famous skyscraper wi…
$912,255
Leave a request

Properties features in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go