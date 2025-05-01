Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Guzelyurt Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Morphou
19
Guzelyurt
11
Kalo Chorio Kapouti
4
Nikitas
4
29 properties total found
Apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
The Redland Property Group are proud to announce yet another EXCLUSIVE DEAL!!! Prices From J…
$102,391
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The intersection of three different landscapes — the mountain, the sky, and the sea. This in…
$136,791
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The intersection of three different landscapes — the mountain, the sky, and the sea. This in…
$542,190
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Aphrodite Wellness   Guselyurt region the most affordable prices !!! studios 34 m2 …
$117,910
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/7
PROJECT ID:   CP-806 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amou…
$64,317
Studio apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The intersection of three different landscapes — the mountain, the sky, and the sea. This in…
$106,946
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
$99,629
Apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Emerging from the serene coastal landscapes, this is a phenomenal project that beautifully c…
$95,384
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 17
Studio apartments from 54,900 pounds apartments 1+1 from 70 700 pounds installment plan:…
$69,206
1 bedroom apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Number of floors 17
Closed sales of There are no such profitable prices in Cyprus! apartment Studio Outdoi54…
$89,123
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The Guselyurt district is one of the regions of the Northern Cyprus, where amazing landscape…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
$73,589
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$81,508
1 bedroom apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
🏝️ Coastal Heaven – Life in paradise by the sea 🏝️ 📍 goselyurt, north
$112,790
1 bedroom apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Manhattan Alivip - a new large -scale resort complex, located on the seashore in the Morfu B…
$156,951
3 bedroom apartment in Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The intersection of three different landscapes — the mountain, the sky, and the sea. This in…
$363,118
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/13
Region Guselyurt The most affordable prices !!! studio 34 m2 1+1 60 m2 2+1 penthou…
$65,431
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$206,265
2 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$112,689
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Our new project, one of the largest and most modern health and anti -aging centers in the Me…
$103,010
3 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
$126,722
1 bedroom apartment in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
los angeles - a luxurious resort complex located in the Gaziveren area in the Northern Cypru…
$74,900
3 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 216 m²
$367,947
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$93,889
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$95,813
2 bedroom apartment in Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalo Chorio Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The intersection of three different landscapes — the mountain, the sky, and the sea. This in…
$226,327
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/10
Property on the first coastline. Gaziver, Guzelyurt Apartment in block 7, layout 1+1 Total a…
$114,995
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project of the residential complex is built only 150 meters from the Mediterranean S…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 11
$98,393
