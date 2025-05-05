Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Morphou
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Morphou, Northern Cyprus

apartments
19
19 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 11
$98,393
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$81,508
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$95,813
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/13
Region Guselyurt The most affordable prices !!! studio 34 m2 1+1 60 m2 2+1 penthou…
$65,431
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$206,265
Apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Emerging from the serene coastal landscapes, this is a phenomenal project that beautifully c…
$95,384
3 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
$126,722
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$93,889
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
$99,638
Studio apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The intersection of three different landscapes — the mountain, the sky, and the sea. This in…
$106,946
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project of the residential complex is built only 150 meters from the Mediterranean S…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The Guselyurt district is one of the regions of the Northern Cyprus, where amazing landscape…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/7
PROJECT ID:   CP-806 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amou…
$64,317
3 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 216 m²
$367,980
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Aphrodite Wellness   Guselyurt region the most affordable prices !!! studios 34 m2 …
$117,910
Apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
The Redland Property Group are proud to announce yet another EXCLUSIVE DEAL!!! Prices From J…
$102,391
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Our new project, one of the largest and most modern health and anti -aging centers in the Me…
$103,010
2 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$112,689
1 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
$73,596
