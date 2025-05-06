Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Lefkosa
94
Nicosia
41
135 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
New project is located in Neapolis, just 100 meters from the beautiful seafront, and the bea…
$1,35M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Modern luxurious development in Cyprus with many facilities, at the most premium seafront ar…
$1,95M
4 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 540 m²
Penthouse is located on the top two floors of one of the towers. It's a "city within a city"…
$12,59M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Luxurious and modern project situated in Agios Pavlos, Nicosia. This four-story apartment bu…
$238,865
4 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Apartment for rent in Neapolis with City & Sea view. Spacious 4+2 Bedroom apartment. Offered…
$1,30M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
New project in Engomi - a contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture an…
$271,438
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/23
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new high-rise under construction in the center of Nicosia.…
$398,589
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 3-bedroom apartments in a new complex under construction in Nicosia, Agios Dometios…
$266,772
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$212,489
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Discover coastal luxury in the heart of Neapolis, Limassol. Just 400 meters from the beach, …
$467,492
Apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 643 m²
New residential building just 150 m from the sea, covered area 643 sq.m., plot 693 sqm, cowo…
$5,19M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This luxury residential development consists of eight two-bedroom high-end apartments on the…
$727,453
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New luxury development in Neapolis area 150m from sandy beach. Nestled in close proximity to…
$647,878
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Modern luxurious development in Cyprus with many facilities, at the most premium seafront ar…
$1,40M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
A new complex will consists of villas and apartments that cover the high-end and qualitative…
$1,01M
4 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Luxury beautiful privately owned 3 bedroom apartment, on the 10th foor of the complex. A uni…
$3,58M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
This excellent and very spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Neapolis area. It is located just 7 …
$488,588
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Beautiful penthouse in walking distance of University of Nicosia. The property is on the sec…
$342,011
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Neapoli area, Limassol. Near Alpha Mega Walking distance …
$396,299
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Modern luxurious development in Cyprus with many facilities, at the most premium seafront ar…
$1,57M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
New project is located in Neapolis, just 100 meters from the beautiful seafront, and the bea…
$1,21M
4 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
A new complex will consists of villas and apartments that cover the high-end and qualitative…
$1,51M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Luxurious and modern project situated in Agios Pavlos, Nicosia. This four-story apartment bu…
$233,436
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$47,233
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment for sale in Neapolis, Limassol. Close to all amenities such as supermarkets, baker…
$260,643
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Apt. - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal a…
$204,913
4 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Stunning 4 bedrooms 2-levels penthouse with Sea View in one of the prestigious complex of th…
$3,04M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A new residential building in Neapolis, Limassol, ideally located just 250 meters away from …
$757,050
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
A residential seafront project in Europe and the most groundbreaking development in the hist…
$2,89M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment on the Sea A beautiful privately owned 3-bedroom apartment. A u…
$2,17M
Property types in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
