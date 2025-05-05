Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Vokolida
16
Agios Efstathios
3
20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 7/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
$153,603

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
We are here with a Hotel Concept project consisting of magnificent studios and 2+1 Grand Sui…
$209,649

1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium residence with swimming pools and a beach club at 500 meters from the sea, Iskel…
$119,633

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$172,745

2 room apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present apartments and penthouses in a large-scale residential complex located in Bafra. …
Price on request

1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pools and a spa center at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, North…
$116,408

3 room apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
The project of the residential complex is the only residential project in the Cyprus with th…
Price on request

1 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
$164,106

Apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
$33,409

3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$222,130

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-674   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -900M – Di…
$202,023

3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$80,641

1 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$123,451

1 room apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$148,142

3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 11/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
$249,440

2 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
$80,584

Studio apartment in Koma tou Gialou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Koma tou Gialou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 7
A magnificent apartment in Northern Cyprus in the newly built complex   With a view of the t…
$84,034

2 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Introduction Nestled along the stunning North Cyprus coastline, Thalassa Beach Resort off…
$290,049

Villa 3 bedrooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
$362,152

1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus The …
$103,245


