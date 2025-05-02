Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Vitsada
8
Melounta
4
Psillatos
3
18 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 24
Modern residence with a garden and swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Norther…
$140,022
4 bedroom house in Artemi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Artemi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
Floor 1/2
casadelmare   villas   spacification 4+1 spaciouslivingroom HallWaywithCloakroom lu…
$2,80M
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the se…
$127,477
Apartment in Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
Studio for Sale in North Cyprus! Chic Studio in A Working Complex, Located on the 2nd Floor,…
$106,012
3 bedroom apartment in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-717   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta/ Kucuk Erenkoy   – Distance to the se…
$596,293
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-728   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta/ Kucuk Erenkoy   – Distance to the se…
$486,802
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Chariton, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Chariton, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
$48,105
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant near the beach, Yeni Bogazici, Northern …
$114,302
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club at 600 meters from …
$199,970
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a health complex near the beach, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus The residence …
$152,203
1 bedroom apartment in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Status: apartment  Number of rooms: 1 ( 1 + 1 ) Total area: 60sq.m Balcony: terrace…
$159,181
Apartment in Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
Sale Studio in New Complex Coastal Heaven North Cyprus, District Güzelyurt (Morfu),  Distan…
$95,024
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence with a swimming pool, a business center and a park, Tatlisu, Northern Cypru…
$162,430
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-717   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta/ Kucuk Erenkoy   – Distance to the se…
$336,700
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, a beach club and a spa on the first sea line, Esentepe, N…
$189,983
Apartment in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Area 36 m²
We are pleased to announce the launch of sales of apartments in a unique residential complex…
$59,315
Apartment in Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6
New Studio for Sale in North Cyprus!  Holid Homes Salamis New Project in North Cyprus Locati…
$140,757
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas, Alsancak, Northern Cyprus We offer apar…
$239,434
Property types in Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi

apartments

Properties features in Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
