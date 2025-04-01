Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dikmen Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kiomourtzou
7
7 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Children's playground in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Children's playground
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 2
Immerse yourself in a world of luxury and comfort on the beautiful island of North Cyprus, p…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
We represent a modern residential complex in the center of Kiren. The complex is one of the …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in Cyrian, consists of 3 blocks, which include 39 apartments (1+1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment complex located in Upper Kyrenia. In addition to a convenient central locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Pay attention to the new project in our catalog. This modern complex will be located on a we…
Price on request
Leave a request

