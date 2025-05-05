Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Erdemit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Erdemit, Northern Cyprus

Trimithi
22
22 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
$306,672
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
HARMONY VILLAS Affordable Than you Think 140 m2 - 3+1 Duplex Swimming Pool Good …
$166,032
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$204,328
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
$258,566
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$288,632
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
$450,988
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
$255,834
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/10
ID: CP-669   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -850M – Distance to…
$281,529
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Flat in a Complex Close to All Amenities in Girne Edremit is a quiet village in the west of …
$258,830
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$342,751
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to…
$693,962
Mansion in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
$330,724
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to…
$231,321
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
The exquisite residential complex, which occupies a privileged position at the tops of the K…
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
$244,264
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$306,672
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$60,072
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$423,327
2 bedroom apartment in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/10
ID: CP-669   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -850M – Distance to…
$154,841
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to …
$764,932
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
$390,856
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
$264,459
