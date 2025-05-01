Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

apartments
19
houses
7
26 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Property Features: • Land Area: 2000 m² • Villa Size: 225 m² • Pool: 11x6 meter swi…
$759,873
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-693   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -50M …
$180,218
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$317,613
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern villa 3+1 in OzankaFor sale stylish villa 3+1 in one of the most picturesque areas of…
$567,337
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-694   LOCATİON:  Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -300M – Dis…
$154,473
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
$425,420
Apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 85 m²
An individual premium class project in Northern Cyprus. Extra-class apartments are offered…
$204,703
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: Aprication 2+1 in the Utnoye Complex on the island of North Cyprus On con…
$209,199
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-666   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -500M – Dista…
$208,540
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of a semi-lace-launched apartment 2+1 (85m2), the first floor, with 3 balconies, in con…
$136,533
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: a villa with a planning 4+1 with a personal pool On construction: the com…
$767,805
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
We offer you a 2+1 apartment with an area of ​​85 sq.m. + a terrace of 35 sq.m. premium clas…
$243,525
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, всего в 350 метрах от моря, в гор…
$158,013
Apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Discover the unique world of comfort and luxury in the new boutique project. In this resid…
$239,631
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
apartments 2+1 in the complex of Saviors in the lap. The apartment is located on the 2nd fl…
$118,285
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
We offer you a two-storey apartment 2+1 with an area of ​​95 sq.m. + a terrace of 58 sq.m. p…
$279,455
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you get: apartments and townhouses in a modern residential complex in a picturesque …
$180,267
4 bedroom house in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Details: • 4 Bedrooms + 1 Annex • Large pool for relaxation and enjoyment …
$752,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
ID: CP-692   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -500M …
$612,403
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
$155,160
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-703   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -300M …
$314,972
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$168,184
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, Северного Кипра, посреди оливковы…
$470,877
3 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/3
$171,693
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
Sale, a completely furnished apartment 1+1 in combination with a pool. The apartment has its…
$128,202
