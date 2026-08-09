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Residential properties for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

;
apartments
11
houses
36
47 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Northern Cyprus TatlisuLA CASALIA – 2+1 LUXUS-VILLAWELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – …
$1,40M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seaside Villa in Çatalköy — NorthernLAND Villas 🌊🏡 An exclusive 4-bedroom detached…
$1,28M
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and luxurious villa for secondary sale with 5 bedrooms + fully furnished + infinity p…
$850,442
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Вилла 4+1 в Кочане — Кочан! Просторт и полная тономность •сток с Кочаном — полная собственн…
$706,575
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
3+1 3+1 В — — Идеальная находка ря спрестижным казино !! Просторная вилла 3+1, где в г…
$874,807
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
$222,487
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
$164,160
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
$541,185
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
$450,988
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
$42,032
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
$420,922
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
$132,230
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$270,472
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
$444,854
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$88,394
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 3 bedrooms and a pool in Chatalkey Villa with 3 bedrooms 120m ² in Chatalkey, 10…
$228,501
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
$600,114
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
$311,482
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
$342,751
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$216,354
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
$90,077
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
$463,014
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$168,369
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,435
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
$390,736
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$113,048
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$106,433
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$192,421
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$288,512
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