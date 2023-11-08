Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

12 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to …
€913,154
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to …
€779,046
Penthouse 3 rooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€281,505
Penthouse 2 rooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€227,862
Penthouse 1 room in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€176,657
2 room apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-654   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M –  Distance…
€231,410
1 room apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-654   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M –  Distance…
€150,600
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 007 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea and mountain view villa project between Ozanköy / Çatalköy. Our project, which consists …
€465,787
3 room apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 122 m²
Floor 2/1
3+1 flats with garden or roof terrace for sale in a complex with a communal pool, consisting…
€254,066
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious 1 Bedroom Apartments with Unparalleled Mediterranean Sea Views Immerse yourself…
€185,528
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the Epitome of Luxury Coastal Living in this Exquisite Duplex Villa Crafted wi…
€1,67M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Let Every Day Feel Like a Vacation Exquisitely Designed Villa Above the Mediterranean Sea…
€706,384
