  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Kyrenia
56
Iskele Belediyesi
452
Trikomo
382
Show more
9 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or wh…
$147,112
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
Campaign 3 – My First Home ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or while sto…
$199,738
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
For Sale 1+0 Luxury Apartment at Grand Sapphire Resort 7 Stars İskele Cyprus 📍1+0 – Studio…
$115,691
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
Campaign 2 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or wh…
$199,738
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
