Apartments for sale in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Vathylakas
22
Dipkarpaz
9
33 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Along with Yeni Erenkoy, not far from the best marina for yachts of the island, a luxurious …
$191,626
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
PROJECT ID:  CP-810 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the rem…
$206,479
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 10
Apartments 2+1 In the largest complex sapphire resort in a skewer. The apartment is locat…
$234,481
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Nestled in a prime location, Blue Life Residence is the epitome of luxury and convenience. T…
$229,242
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2
Prota of a large bright apartment with a sea view in the complex Abelia. The area of ​​th…
$176,170
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 7/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$363,658
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/13
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
$173,295
2 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
$201,980
3 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$376,786
1 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/2
$147,357
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Introduction Bosphorus Residences is a premier residential development in Boğaz, Iskele, …
$204,133
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
PROJECT ID:  CP-810 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the rem…
$150,742
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
For Sale 1+0 Luxury Apartment at Grand Sapphire Resort 7 Stars İskele Cyprus 📍1+0 – Studio…
$115,691
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 14/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$768,014
1 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
$124,491
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/43
🔑 A turnkey apartment in a luxury complex on the coast🔥 Possible 5% discount💹 Instalments up…
$185,165
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
PROJECT ID:  CP-810 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the rem…
$112,740
Apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Area 38 m²
A completely new project located in the Circus Cyprus in the region, not far from the pictur…
$105,363
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Scheduled for completion in September 2025, this development unveils a collection of 74 meti…
$175,309
4 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Introduction Located in the beautiful city of Iskele, Querencia is a premier development …
$933,264
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
conditions
$278,966
2 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/2
$182,925
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Apartments 2+1 on the 8th floor in the grandiose complex in the Grand Sapphire spark. The a…
$245,379
2 room apartment in Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Looking for peace and quiet in a beautiful place? Pay attention to the new project of a resi…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Introduction Located in the beautiful city of Iskele, Querencia is a premier development …
$324,341
1 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A multi-storey complex with 720 apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and several penthouses with 3 …
$132,811
Apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Area 39 m²
A unique residential complex in Dubai style in the Boaz area.Consists of 7 blocks, each bloc…
$139,375
1 room studio apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Introduction Bosphorus Residences is a premier residential development in Boğaz, Iskele, …
$138,335
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-715   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -50 M – Dis…
$319,993
1 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Along with Yeni Erenkoy, not far from the best marina for yachts of the island, a luxurious …
$137,063
