Apartments for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-730   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -200M – Distan…
$473,990
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The project will …
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
An extraordinary project that combines a holistic wellness concept with professionalism, the…
$146,055
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
$319,025
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The Tatlysu area in Northern Cyprus is famous for its landscapes and beautiful bays. And the…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The new residential complex is located in the developing area of ​​Tatlysu. A luxurious proj…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Discover K Islands, a premium seafront development. Enjoy stunning mountain and sea views, w…
$280,007
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the Tatlisu area, which is famous for low-rise buildings and n…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
We welcome you to paradise on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea: a new premium project in t…
$195,070
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
$172,966
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Akanthou Village – A Coastal Paradise in North Cyprus close to Beach    Introduction …
$463,387
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 82 m²
New apartment complex in Girne, Esentepe / Bahceli district.Total area: 4,387 m2.3-storey bl…
$162,696
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new project of a conceptual residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The grounds will feat…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
$240,621
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Elegant 3+1 apartment with pool view in Maldives Homes. This is a brand new apartment for…
$640,652
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
Residential complex: a new standard of comfort and luxury in Tatlysa. The residential comp…
$156,418
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-716   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -150M – Distan…
$237,746
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Listing Id:CP-164   Property Features: • Size: 125 m² of spacious living space • B…
$137,619
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
About the Apartment 3-Bedroom Penthouse Apartment This luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse is …
$669,964
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu 200 M to the Beach   "Exclusive Famagusta - Experi…
$76,374
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
🌟 Sale of an apartment 1+1 in the EMTAN Reflection complex, Northern Cyprus   The ideal p…
$207,006
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The complex, located in the best coastal area of ​​Entrosentepe in the Northern Cyprus, offe…
$119,210
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
La Casalia is a haven of peace located in the northern part of Cyprus, overlooking the cryst…
$331,871
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-716   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -150M – Distan…
$173,490
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-731   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -300M – Distan…
$268,994
1 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. Located just 200 meters from the well-equipp…
$98,940
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
1 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Luxurious Seaside Living at K Islands, Northern Cyprus Discover K Islands, a premium seaf…
$225,644
