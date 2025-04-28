Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Amvrosios
100
Kalogreia
14
Agios Epiktitos
13
Kalogreia
4
129 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Bahçeli-Esentepe Experience the best of coastal living in this fully furnished 75 m² apar…
$187,353
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
CASA DEL MARE – the embodiment of elegance and comfort on the first coastline!Welcome to CAS…
$201,514
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
Has 53.75 square meters with a bedroom of 13.3 square meters, plus a terrace of 11.5 square …
$104,089
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Ready-made studio for sale in the new Pearl Island complex, located on the first coastline i…
$94,512
1 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Esentepe, an area with a gorgeous turquoise-blue sea and which is really rather warm, is whe…
$135,280
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of the residential complex in the Estepepa area. The project…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
About the Apartments The 1+1 deluxe apartments at La Casalia offer a perfect blend of lux…
$279,352
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$253,387
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Penthouse Studio overlooking the Mediterranean Sea Installments of up to 3 years are provide…
$162,400
3 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment 2+1, with a total area of 70 m2 in the Bahceli complex under constru…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
-100 m to the beach "The   Cove"     -1 and nbsp; km   to the golf club     -Salowany…
$287,646
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Located in an exceptionally well maintained residential development is this first-floor apar…
$185,047
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
In the Kyrenia-Esentepe region on the northern coast of North Cyprus, the road runs from the…
$225,563
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
$332,993
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Brand new project in Girne Esentepe Region!! In our project located in Girne Esentepe region…
$159,968
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
PROJECT ID:  CP-811 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the rem…
$176,710
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 43 m²
The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque Tatlysa district on the fir…
$279,662
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
$74,881
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
The complex of luxurious apartments on the seashore in Esentepa is an embodiment of an exqui…
$156,539
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$161,271
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$230,289
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
2 room apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in one of the most investment-attracti…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Flat within Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the gem of Cyprus island, is locat…
$241,266
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
About the Studio Apartments The Grand Studio Apartments at La Casalia offer 48m² of moder…
$206,113
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
