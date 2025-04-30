Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Kyrenia
56
Iskele Belediyesi
452
Trikomo
382
305 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
$147,529
2 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
The magnificent location of Yeniboaz!   to the sea 10 minutes Airport 35 minutes, Coll…
$208,108
Apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
The new exclusive project in the Northern Cyprus in the Bogaz-Iskel region offers a unique o…
$162,111
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area of ​​198 sq.m, the balcony of 40 sq.m,…
$624,239
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
$190,389
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Aphrodite Wellness   Guselyurt region the most affordable prices !!! studios 34 m2 …
$117,910
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 13/15
$186,739
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 13/15
$137,748
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Domsbassaynemacasadelmar an apartment with 1 bedroom   the deadline for delivery   June …
$245,278
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Introduction Habitat is an innovative residential development in North Cyprus, combining …
$310,019
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
$118,152
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$84,064
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 92 m²
The project is located in the Alsandzhak region, west of Kiren, the tourist city of Northern…
$318,494
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,145
3 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$331,077
2 bedroom apartment in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
$264,580
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$66,025
1 bedroom apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment in Cyprus, specifically in Girne (also known as Kyrenia), for investment can be a…
$149,379
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
$332,993
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
$120,984
2 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 With pool  Total area: 480 sq.m Bathroom: C…
$321,427
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments with two bedrooms (2+1), total area from 85 sq.m to 91 sq.m, balcony from 19 sq.m…
$241,861
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$158,748
1 bedroom apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Listing Id: CP-165   Apartment Details: This charming 1-bedroom penthouse offers: …
$93,831
Property types in Northern Cyprus

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
