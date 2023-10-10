Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
€161,990
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€155,293
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€129,546
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€103,798
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex with all amenities in the Iskele area on the coast of Northern Cyp…
€106,500
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€97,811
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
КВАРТИРА С ИДЕАЛЬНОЙ ИНФРАСТРУКТУРОЙ РЯДОМ С МОРЕМ: В продаже готовая к заселению квартира …
€140,191
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
€140,191
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Двухспальные апартаменты в комплексе EDELWEISS — это комплекс класса люкс с широким спектром…
€157,715
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Двухспальневые апартаменты в комплексе EDELWEISS — это комплекс класса люкс с широким спектр…
€157,715
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Дом расположен в центре города в спальном районе, в пешей доступности школа Near East. Йени …
€110,984
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Инфраструктура: Открытый бассейн длинной 80 м; Крытый бассейн; СПА, баня, сауна; Тренаже…
€268,700
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты 2+1 Лофт таунхаус в строящемся, современном комплексе La Isla Villas расположенн…
€233,652
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€105,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€102,468
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€181,649
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой и мебелью: Холодильник;…
€87,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
€75,400
Penthouse 4 rooms in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
4-room penthouse 140m ² in a spa complex 600 meters from the sandy beach. Apartments in a ch…
€413,279
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Studio 48 m ² in an elite complex 5 minutes from the beach. The project will be located on t…
€99,125
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
3-room apartment 80 m ² in the center of Famagusta. The complex is located in a quiet, quiet…
€110,697
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Long Beach is certainly one of the most famous beaches of Northern Cyprus. Especially recent…
€289,851
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,901
1 room studio apartment with balcony in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
New studio apartment in complex with developed infrastructure (pools, kids playgrounds, gym,…
€81,500
3 room apartment with parking in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project of a residential complex in the popular area of Iskele. The project…
€137,500

