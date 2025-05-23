Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
92
Agridaki
20
Lapithos
19
Vasilia
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
139 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
$89,957
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,740
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$120,143
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$57,606
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$283,972
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$102,224
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
$69,151
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$62,537
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$170,774
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Property Features: • Land Area: 2000 m² • Villa Size: 225 m² • Pool: 11x6 meter swi…
$759,873
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$90,077
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$242,573
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$70,354
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$203,761
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$132,290
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Elia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$168,369
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, всего в 350 метрах от моря, в гор…
$158,013
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
$118,152
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$107,636
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-703   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -300M …
$314,972
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
$121,963
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$79,374
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$102,224
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
We present a new project located in the Karshiyak area in Northern Cyprus. It is located a f…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: Aprication 2+1 in the Utnoye Complex on the island of North Cyprus On con…
$209,199
Leave a request
Apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Discover the unique world of comfort and luxury in the new boutique project. In this resid…
$239,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Property types in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go