Apartments with garage for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Kyrenia
56
Iskele Belediyesi
452
Trikomo
382
54 properties total found
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
$190,389
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
3 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$331,077
1 bedroom apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment in Cyprus, specifically in Girne (also known as Kyrenia), for investment can be a…
$149,379
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
$120,984
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
Has 53.75 square meters with a bedroom of 13.3 square meters, plus a terrace of 11.5 square …
$104,089
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
• Free access to the beach  • 1 km to Golf Club• Pool with excellent sea views• High quality…
$208,062
2 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$203,606
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
????? ???? A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE We invite you to a brand new experience you have never had …
$334,461
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
$306,368
1 bedroom apartment in Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The c…
$71,603
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
The 9 villas called Dimora with 4 bedrooms & swimming pool are the crown jewel of the Medite…
$267,569
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1/2
$234,514
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,211
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/15
Welcome To Caesar Palm Jumeirah Caesar Palm Jumeirah is a breathtaking complex of 7 high-ri…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
For Sale 1+0 Luxury Apartment at Grand Sapphire Resort 7 Stars İskele Cyprus 📍1+0 – Studio…
$115,691
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/17
LUXURY HOLIDAYS FOR EVERYONE Hospitality and comfort Whether you are planning a family hol…
$259,055
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Our new project, one of the largest and most modern health and anti -aging centers in the Me…
$103,010
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
The site is ideally located on the seashore with views of the sea and the mountains from thr…
$207,363
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 3 + 1 Area: 110m2 Prestigious real estate on the coast of Kyrenia, there is an el…
$168,369
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
$119,695
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 20
$81,105
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
$191,357
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$467,463
2 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 10/15
$221,733
