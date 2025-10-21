Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus

27 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
This project is conveniently located southwest of the Limassol historic town centre in the A…
$272,119
4 room apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
2 room apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
$126,226
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This project, located in a serene residential area of Nicosia near the city center, Universi…
$322,587
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$361,476
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Three bedroom apartment in an exclusive complex situated right on the beachfront of Limassol…
$2,61M
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 3
Property Summary - A Third floor Apartment. - Extending to approximately 122 sq. m. inte…
$280,948
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$214,553
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$72,577
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$47,233
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$79,489
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,211
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$50,113
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 3-bedroom apartments in a new complex under construction in Nicosia, Agios Dometios…
$266,772
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the heart of Northern Cyprus, Kyrenia is a stunning coastal city that offers a pe…
$434,146
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$317,251
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Apt. - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal a…
$204,913
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment in an exclusive complex situated right on the beachfront of Limassol c…
$2,17M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$283,350
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/23
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new high-rise under construction in the center of Nicosia.…
$398,589
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 29/34
For sale a penthouse in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, in a famous skyscraper w…
$1,10M
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 26/34
Apartments for sale in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, in a famous skyscraper wi…
$912,255
3 bedroom apartment in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$144,002
Properties features in Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus

